Metalocalypse’s Brendan Small Shares Roiling New Galaktikon Song “Ghost Horse”

Sara Thompson April 23rd, 2021 - 10:24 PM

A full edition of the song “Ghosthorse” has been released by Brendon Small of Metalocalypse. The song alludes to Small’s guitar, dubbed “Ghosthorse” and appeared as a brief version in an ad for the guitar, which is an Epiphone Explorer.

The song begins with a striking areal electric guitar, which builds energy as the drums begin. The song washes over a large soundscape, delving in and out of dramatic and catchy fingerpicking and more rock-y and fast paced interludes. Towards the end, the song enters into an inspiring tune, with quaint sparkling sounds lacing the lovely riffs, which creates a feel similar to golden oldies that lift the soul.

Dethklok came out of a five-year touring hiatus with their 2019 performance at The Adult Swim Festival in California, which was about a year after the death of Metalocalypse writer John Schnepp.

Metalocalypse was a television series which aired on Adult Swim from 2006-2013 and featured animated members the popular metal band in other-worldly adventures and features much of the music by the band.