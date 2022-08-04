Rina Sawayama Enacts Powerful Emotion in New Music Video to “Hold The Girl”

Rina Sawayama has released a powerful new music video for her song “Hold The Girl”. According to Pitchfork, the song is a title feature on Sawayama’s sophomore album Hold The Girl.

The video is helmed by Ali Kurr, who also directed the music video for Sawayama’s “This Hell”. It’s a deeply personal performance which sees Sawayama performing the song inside of a farmhouse. Her breathy, soulful vocals compliment the stark landscape with a sense of longing. Clad in a corset and old-time dress, the video is a narrative of a girl longing for escape. At one point, the music pauses and the sounds of wind are heard as the girl, as portrayed by Sawayama, attempts to flee her farmhouse, only to be drawn back by an invisible, powerful force. She’s continuously dropped back in her bed, only to try again.

Kurr makes excellent use of negative space and silhouettes to draw the viewer into the girl’s emotional state, culminating in an earthquake that tears apart the house. Through the cracks, the girl sees Sawayama in a modern dance studio, performing an interpretive dance that the girl reaches out for. Sawayama’s character is finally set free in the finishing moments of the video; she’s joined by backup dancers in period-appropriate clothing, who dance with her as they’re illuminated by the lights of cars.

Sawayama just recently revealed the title track off her new album, while also announcing the tour dates for her Fall North American Tour. She also recently joined forces with Maggie Rogers as the two of them joined Phoebe Bridgers on stage at Latitude 2022. Back in February, she also appeared in Charli XCX’s sensual new video for “Beg For You”, which she also provided vocals for. Hold The Girl will be out September 16.