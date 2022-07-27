Rina Sawayama Shares Title Track From Forthcoming New Album Hold The Girl, Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Home News Federico Cardenas July 27th, 2022 - 9:09 PM

The Japanese-British singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama has shared a new track entitled “Hold The Girl.” The single will act as the title track for the artist’s upcoming album, Hold The Girl, scheduled to release on September 16 via Dirty Hit. Coinciding with the new release, the artist has also announced a new set of tour dates for Fall of 2022.

“Hold This Girl” was debuted first on BBC Radio 1 as Clara Amfo’s Hottest Record In The World. In an interview discussing the new track, Sawayama explained that “Hold the Girl’ was the first song I wrote for the record at the end of 2020–I had gone to therapy and had a revelation, so I decided to write this song…that was the start of it. I was crying before going into the studio to write about it.”

Sawayama’s passion and vocal talent radiate throughout the title track’s entire four minute runtime. “Hold This Girl” takes inspiration from a wide array of sources, putting powerful strings, pianos and guitars over the driving dance beat. Listen to “Hold This Girl” via YouTube below.

The North American leg of Rina Sawayama’s upcoming fall tour will follow a string of shows in the United Kingdom in October and August. Her tour in America will kick off with a performance in Brooklyn, New York on October 1, followed by shows in Boston, Silver Springs, Charlotte, Atlanta, Nashville, Dallas, Austin, Houston, Phoenix, San Diego and Oakland, closing off with a show in Los Angeles on October 23. See the full list of tour dates below.

11/1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner

11/4 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

11/5 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore

11/6 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

11/8 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

11/9 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

11/11 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

11/12 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

11/13 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/18 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

11/21 – Oakland, CA @ FoxTheater

11/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Tickets for the upcoming concert will be made available here on July 29.

This latest single is Rina Sawayama’s third offering from Hold The Girl, following her previous tracks “This Hell” and “Catch me in the Air.” The upcoming project will act as a follow-up to the singer-songwriter’s 2020 debut studio-album SAWAYAMA.