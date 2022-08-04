Boris Share Energetic New Song And Video “My Name Is Blank”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 4th, 2022 - 2:17 PM

Japanese experimental band Boris has unveiled their new song “My Name Is Blank” alongside an accompanying music video. The track marks the third release from the band’s forthcoming album Heavy Rocks which will be released on August 12.

The song is heavy with ripping riffs, a barrage of shoutalongs and fiery lyricism. The music video is dizzying and high voltage with the energy of a live performance. The video was directed by Yutaro (Art Love Music).

Boris previously released “She Is Burning” and “Question 1” earlier this year in May and June respectively. Heavy Rocks marks the band’s second album release this year with W being released back in January. The band is currently scheduled to appear at Psycho Las Vegas and Post. Festival.

The band will be touring North America this summer with the trek kicking off on August 19 with a show in Phoenix, Arizona at the Crescent Ballroom. From there, Boris will visit Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, North Carolina, Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Minnesota, Illinois, Colorado, Utah, Oregon, Washington and California. Their closing show will take place in Mexico City at the House of Vans on September 24.

Boris Summer 2022 North American Tour Dates

8/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

8/19-21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas

8/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

8/24 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory

8/25 – Austin, TX @ Empire Garage

8/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

8/27 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live

8/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

8/30 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

8/31 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club

9/1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

9/2 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

9/3 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

9/6 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre

9/7 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

9/8 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

9/9 – Indianapolis, IN @ Post. Festival

9/10 – St. Louis, MI @ Delmar Hall

9/11 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

9/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

9/14 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

9/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

9/17 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

9/18 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

9/20 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

9/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

9/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

9/24 – Mexico City, MX @ House of Vans

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat