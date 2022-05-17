Legendary Boris Releases Firey Music Video “She is Burning”, Announces Late Summer Tour Dates

Home News Megan Mandatta May 17th, 2022 - 8:12 PM

Boris celebrates its 30th year as a group attributed for being an innovative rock band following its recent release of Heavy Rocks. The new album comes from its series of various Heavy Rocks releases and will match their previous sound that “channels the classic proto-metal sounds of the 70s into something all-new,” the press release reads.

“The world has changed over the last two years. Everyone’s thinking is simpler and pragmatic,” Boris notes on the new album. Now, it is easier for everyone to grasp what is important to each of us. We leave it to the future and pass it on. The soul of rock music is constantly evolving. A soul that transcends words and meaning to reach you – instinct, intuition, and fangs. This is the heavy rock of Boris now. As we land on our 30th anniversary, Boris continues to evolve, accelerating the latest and universal. Boris does not lead anyone anywhere.

We just keep showing this attitude.”

Boris’ album release was accompanied by a video of “She is Burning” which is available now. The full tracklist for Heavy Rocks can be found below the video.

01 She is Burning

02 Cramper

03 My name is blank

04 Blah Blah Blah

05 Question 1

06 Nosferatou

07 Ruins

08 Ghostly imagination

09 Chained

10 (not) Last song

In addition to this the newest album release, Boris will set on a late summer tour throughout the US with Nothing. Nothing and Boris are expected to attend the Post Festival in Indianapolis on their tour. Tickets go on sale on May 20.

Boris US Summer Tour with Nothing Dates

Aug 19 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom (with The Body) *

Aug 19-21 Las Vegas, NV Psycho Las Vegas at Resort World Las Vegas

Aug 22 Albuquerque, NM Sister

Aug 24 Dallas, TX Studio at the Factory

Aug 25 Austin, TX Empire Garage

Aug 26 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

Aug 27 Baton Rouge, LA Chelsea’s Live *

Aug 29 Atlanta, GA Terminal West

Aug 30 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle

Aug 31 Washington DC 9:30 Club

Sep 1 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

Sep 2 New York, NY Webster Hall

Sep 3 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

Sep 6 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Small’s Theatre

Sep 7 Detroit, MI Magic Stick

Sep 8 Cleveland, OH Beachland Ballroom

Sep 9 Indianapolis, IN Post. Festival @ The Vogue

Sep 10 St. Louis, MI Delmar Hall

Sep 11 Chicago, IL Metro

Sep 12 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line

Sep 14 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

Sep 15 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall

Sep 17 Portland, OR Revolution Hall

Sep 18 Seattle, WA The Crocodile

Sep 24 Mexico City, MX House of Vans

* Without Nothing

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat