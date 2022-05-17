Legendary Boris Releases Firey Music Video “She is Burning”, Announces Late Summer Tour Dates

Boris celebrates its 30th year as a group attributed for being an innovative rock band following its recent release of Heavy Rocks. The new album comes from its series of various Heavy Rocks releases and will match their previous sound that “channels the classic proto-metal sounds of the 70s into something all-new,” the press release reads.
“The world has changed over the last two years. Everyone’s thinking is simpler and pragmatic,” Boris notes on the new album. Now, it is easier for everyone to grasp what is important to each of us. We leave it to the future and pass it on. The soul of rock music is constantly evolving. A soul that transcends words and meaning to reach you – instinct, intuition, and fangs. This is the heavy rock of Boris now. As we land on our 30th anniversary, Boris continues to evolve, accelerating the latest and universal. Boris does not lead anyone anywhere.We just keep showing this attitude.”
Boris’ album release was accompanied by a video of “She is Burning” which is available now. The full tracklist for Heavy Rocks can be found below the video.
01 She is Burning
02 Cramper
03 My name is blank
04 Blah Blah Blah
05 Question 1
06 Nosferatou
07 Ruins
08 Ghostly imagination
09 Chained
10 (not) Last song
In addition to this the newest album release, Boris will set on a late summer tour throughout the US with Nothing. Nothing and Boris are expected to attend the Post Festival in Indianapolis on their tour. Tickets go on sale on May 20.
Boris US Summer Tour with Nothing Dates
Aug 19 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom (with The Body) *Aug 19-21 Las Vegas, NV Psycho Las Vegas at Resort World Las Vegas
Aug 22 Albuquerque, NM SisterAug 24 Dallas, TX Studio at the Factory Aug 25 Austin, TX Empire Garage Aug 26 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall Aug 27 Baton Rouge, LA Chelsea’s Live * Aug 29 Atlanta, GA Terminal West Aug 30 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle Aug 31 Washington DC 9:30 Club Sep 1 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer Sep 2 New York, NY Webster Hall Sep 3 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club Sep 6 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Small’s Theatre Sep 7 Detroit, MI Magic Stick Sep 8 Cleveland, OH Beachland Ballroom Sep 9 Indianapolis, IN Post. Festival @ The Vogue Sep 10 St. Louis, MI Delmar Hall Sep 11 Chicago, IL Metro Sep 12 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Sep 14 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater Sep 15 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall Sep 17 Portland, OR Revolution Hall Sep 18 Seattle, WA The Crocodile Sep 24 Mexico City, MX House of Vans
* Without Nothing
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat