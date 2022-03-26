Post. Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Boris, Nothing, Pelican And More

Home News Roy Lott March 26th, 2022 - 2:56 PM

Indianapolis’ Post. Festival has released its lineup for 2022. It includes headlining sets from Boris, Pelican and Nothing. Other acts include Pianos Become The Teeth, Junius, Arms And Sleepers, Coastlands, I Hear Sirens, FACS, Glassing

Pillars, Frayle, Colin Phils, Glacier, Brave Arrows, Black Flak And The Nightmare Fighters and Onus. The two-day festival will take place on September 9 and 1 at The Vogue. Passes to the festival are on sale now via the festival’s website.

Boris released their latest album W in January and spawned the singles “Drowning By Numbers” and “Beyond Good and Evil.” The band is also set to perform at the Psycho Las Vegas festival alongside fellow bands At the Gates, Katatonia, Wolves in the Throne Room, Elder and many more. It will take place at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV on August 20-22.

Philadelphia’s own Nothing recently released their latest album The Great Dismal. Frontman and founder of the band Dominic Palermo spoke about the new album. “The Great Dismal refers to a swamp, a brilliant natural trap where survival is custom fit to its inhabitants,” Palermo states. “The nature of its beautiful, but taxing environment and harsh conditions can’t ever really be shaken or forgotten too easily.” It was noted that the record was focused and inspired by the crazy year that was 2020.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat