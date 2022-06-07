Boris Shares Fast Pumping New Song “Question 1”

Home News Federico Cardenas June 7th, 2022 - 6:26 PM

The Japanese experimental rock and metal outfit Boris has released a brand new track titled “Question 1.” The song is the latest single that the rock band has released off their upcoming album Heavy Rocks, scheduled to release on August 12.

To say that “Question 1” begins with a bang would be an understatement, within the first few seconds we hear the band introduce a piercing guitar shriek before the entire band explodes into a speedy guitar riff and drum pattern. Background guitars and other instruments are used to create additional ambience to the track, ultimately working together to create an atmosphere of chaos surrounding the vocals of all three members of the trio.

Toward the middle of the track, we hear a slower interlude for the track which takes its speedy intro and outro and turns them on their heads, offering a slow and methodical while still chaotic sound. Toward the end of “Question 1,” the intensity of the track reaches its peak, introducing screaming vocals on top of even more twisted and dark riffs. In one track, Boris are able to show off many different sides of themselves and their musical abilities, offering a very promising display of what fans may expect to hear in the band’s upcoming project.

Listen to “Question 1” via YouTube below.

“Question 1,” listed as the fifth track on the album, is the second single released off of Heavy Rocks, following lead single “She is Burning.” Boris are scheduled to begin a tour in the United States in Summer 2022, kicking off on August 19 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat