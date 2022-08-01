Activists Protest at Lollapalooza 2022 Over Youth Curfew

Festival-goers aren’t the only attendees at Lollapalooza this year. According to NME, protests have sprung up outside the festival due to what protestors are calling an “unconstitutional” youth curfew. The curfew, put in place back in May, was instituted in Chicago by Mayor Lori Lightfoot following the shooting of 16 year-old Seandell Holliday. Lightfoot said that she hoped to curb crime, shootings, and large crowds with the order.

However, protestors outside of Lollapalooza, which included members of GoodKids MadCity and Brighton Park Neighborhood Council, took issue with the order – particularly a loophole which allows under-18s out after the curfew if they are attending events such as Lollapalooza. Protestors claim that this loophole unfairly benefits wealthy tourists and suburban white teens, while the ordinance unfairly targets those from poorer backgrounds and “Black and brown communities”. A lawyer representing these activists has drafted and sent a letter to the city council, asking them to rescind the curfew.

On a lighter note, Lollapalooza is chock full of legendary bands in its lineup this year; bands such as Metallica have taken the stage (and paid tribute to Stranger Things). Porno for Pyros also replaced Jane’s Addiction during the lineup, which is its second reunion show this year. Lollapalooza’s aftershow will also include performances from The Wombats, Caroline Polachek, Tove Lo, Beach Bunny, and more. The show can be seen on Hulu.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado