Metallica Unveils Dark New Lyric Video For “Master Of Puppets” Following Feature On ‘Stranger Things’

Finneas Gregory July 30th, 2022 - 10:51 AM

photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Legendary Grammy-award-winning band Metallica recently released an animated lyric video for their hit song, “Master of Puppets.” According to an article on NME, the release of this new lyric video is because of the track’s resurgence in popularity following its feature in the fourth season finale of the immensely popular Netflix series Stranger Things.

The lyric video is available to watch on Youtube, where it has garnered a staggering 853 thousand views and 53 thousand likes since being posted on July 26.

In a statement on social media earlier this month, Metallica described how they felt about “Master of Puppets” inclusion in Stranger Things stating: “The way the Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it,” The band continues: “It’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?”

Owing to its recent popularity, “Master of Puppets” also recently managed to reach number 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 following its feature in Stranger Things. Even more surprisingly, this is the first time the classic song has made its way onto this chart. Metallica also incorporated it into their 2022 set at Lollapalooza, playing an extended rendition of it, amongst many other of the band’s classic songs.

Overall, Metallica and their fans seem to be thrilled with “Master of Puppet’s” recent resurgence following its feature in the season four finale of Stranger Things.

