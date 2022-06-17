Metallica Close Show with “Master of Puppets” for the First Time in 25 Years

Home News Cait Stoddard June 17th, 2022 - 1:13 PM

photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Iconic band Metallica surprised their fans by ending their show with Master of Puppets for the first time in 25 years at the festival Copenhell in Copenhagen, Denmark this past Wednesday. The band have not performed Master of Puppets from their 1986 album since 1997.

Also on Nov. 16, 1997 Metallica performed Master of Puppets for the last time in Copenhagen. It is most likely that the band remembers where the final Master of Puppets performance happened 25 years ago. Metallica have been together for well over 40 years and lately the band is currently touring the world. Metallica isn’t the only one make waves because lead singer James Hetfield’s 21-year-old son, Castor, released his first album with his band Bastardane.

Of course, with a successful tour going on fans are speculating when Metallica will release a new record. Drummer Lars Ulrich mentioned it is way too early to be talking about a new studio album despite how the band has been working on new music for the past couple of years.

“We’ve been trying to stay busy. We’re engaged and we are creating at some level. It’s way too early to talk about a record or a timeline or anything. But we’re staying busy. And it’s exciting to just think of the possibilities. Right now we’re so rejuvenated and just ready to get back in.”

Regardless if Metallica does or doesn’t released a new album the band will continue to shock people’s minds with their music.

Copenhell 2022 runs through Saturday (June 18) at Copenhagen’s Refshaleoen. In addition to Metallica, the top-billed stable includes Iron Maiden, Judas Priest and more.