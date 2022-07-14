Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” Enters Billboard Hot 100 for the First Time Ever Thanks to ‘Stranger Things’ Feature

Home News Karan Singh July 14th, 2022 - 11:09 AM

It seems that having a song featured on Stranger Things is the best way to not only revive your music but to secure a top spot in the charts as a veteran. Like Kate Bush, metal icons Metallica are on the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to one of their hits from the 80s being featured on the show’s latest season … what’s more is that this is the first time “Masters of Puppets” has ever been on the chart!

After actor Joseph Quinn shredded the song on the season finale with help from Tye Trujillo, whose father is the bassist of Metallica, the song entered at No. 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the week of July 16th.

Metallica seems to have done well in keeping up with the kids. The band recently thanked Stranger Things for the feature by duetting with Munson (Quinn’s character) on TikTok, with each member of the band wearing “Hellfire Club” T-shirts. The video has generated millions of views and likes.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado