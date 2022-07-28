Demi Lovato Shares Rehearsal Clip of “Substance” with Guitarist Nita Stauss

Home News Roy Lott July 28th, 2022 - 7:33 PM

Demi Lovato took to Instagram to share a clip of their tour rehearsal. In the clip, Lovato and her band, which now includes Nita Strauss, are seen performing their latest song “Substance.” The studio version of the song is played in the clip, as the live version will be heard in different venues across the world. The Holy Fvck tour is set to begin on August 13 at Illinois State Fair in Springfield, IL. Dead Sara and Royal and the Serpent will be joining the tour on select dates. Tickets for the tour are on sale now.

Strauss was the former guitarist for Alice Cooper. There was no bad blood between them and reflected on the time spent. “The past eight years together has been the experience of a lifetime, and I could not be more grateful to Alice and Sheryl Cooper, Shep Gordon, the amazing band, crew and fans for welcoming me to all of your nightmare,” She continued, adding, “I don’t know what the future will hold after this, but I am forever thankful.” Kane Roberts rejoined the band after 24 years, replacing Strauss.

Strauss made her debut with Lovato and crew on Jimmy Kimmel earlier this month. She also teased that a new solo single and its visual will be released soon.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer