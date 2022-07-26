The Devil Wears Prada Shares Dark New Music Video For “Time”

Home News Skyy Rincon July 26th, 2022 - 7:11 PM

Ohio-based metalcore band The Devil Wears Prada has just shared the music video for their track “Time.” The song marks the fourth single from the band’s forthcoming album Color Decay which is scheduled to arrive on September 16 via Solid State Records.

The song follows the release of “Watchtower”, “Salt” and “Sacrifice.” The song is undoubtedly heavy and dynamic, the vocals ranging from deep menacing growls to a melodic, tuneful voice. The music video matches the tone of the song with dark hooded figures surrounding the band.

Speaking about the song’s meaning, the band offered, “Not to be too obvious, but this song is about how we are all victims to the passing of time,” They continued, “It can feel so fast or too slow, but it is never on our side. That sentiment mixed with one of the heaviest riffs on the record and an industrial, almost-EDM format make it a standout.”

The band will be going on a tour of North America later this summer. Their kick off show will be in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 4 at The Rave. They will then visit Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, Massachusetts, Quebec, Ontario, Illinois, Missouri, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, Texas, Indiana, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina. Their closing show is scheduled for September 11 at Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Danville, Virginia.

The Devil Wears Prada Summer 2022 North American Tour Dates

8/4 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave

8/5 — Detroit, MI — Majestic

8/6 — Columbus, OH — Kemba Live!

8/7 — Pittsburgh, PA — Mr. Smalls

8/9 — Baltimore, MD — Sound Stage

8/10 — Reading, PA — Reverb

8/11 — New York, NY — Irving Plaza

8/12 — Boston, MA — Paradise

8/13 — Montreal, QC — Corona

8/14 — Toronto, ON — Danforth Music Hall

8/16 — Grand Rapids, MI — Intersection

8/17 — Chicago, IL — House of Blues

8/18 — Kansas City, MO — Truman

8/19 — Denver, CO — Oriental Theatre

8/20 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

8/21 — Boise, ID — Knitting Factory

8/23 — Seattle, WA — El Corazon

8/24 — Portland, OR — Hawthorne

8/25 — Sacramento, CA — Goldfield Trading Post

8/26 — Los Angeles, CA — Regent

8/27 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues

8/28 — Mesa, AZ — Nile Theatre

8/30 — San Antonio, TX — Vibes

8/31 — Houston, TX — White Oak Music Hall

9/1 — Dallas, TX — South Side Music Hall

9/2 — Memphis, TN — Growlers

9/3 — St. Louis, MO — Red Flag

9/4 — Ft. Wayne, IN — Piere’s

9/6 — Nashville, TN — Eastside Bowl

9/7 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade

9/9 — Tampa, FL — The Orpheum

9/10 — Columbia, SC — The Senate

9/11 — Danville, VA — Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi