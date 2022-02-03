Devil Wears Prada Share Captivating New Single “Watchtower”

Home News Tara Mobasher February 3rd, 2022 - 7:25 PM

Photographer Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

The Devil Wears Prada have struck again. Their latest song, “Watchtower,” was released Thursday.

The song, accompanied by a video, begins with an opening pulsing sound before picking up with chaotic and rocking beats. Next, the listener is hit by seconds of smoother sounds throughout the track’s chorus.

“The idea of this song is about a person being intentionally difficult even though happiness wants to find him/her,” said singer Mike Hranica. “In handling my own mental health struggles, I’ve found that I oftentimes never choose contentment on a fundamental basis: almost like I’ve skipped Step One. The narrator of ‘Watchtower’ is afraid to approach Step One and instead flees to perceive his/her life as a sort of passive overlooker instead.”

The Devil Wears Prada will begin touring on March 26 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and will end May 3 in Louisville, Kentucky.

