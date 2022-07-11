The Devil Wears Prada Share Fiery Song “Salt” Ahead of New Album Color Decay Release

The Devil Wears Prada has shared a new song, “Salt”, ahead of the launch of their new album Color Decay, which drops on September 16 via Solid State Records. An accompanying music video, directed by Christopher Commons and Kate Mcferren, has also been released.

The song, an energetic track which belies emotional undertones, is about the feeling of trying to move forward and seemingly making no progress, despite doing everything “right”. This is possibly best encapsulated in just a few lines of the song: “Pour the salt into the wound/Let the rain wash over you/If everything I said was true/Then why am I paralyzed?”

The lyrical poetry of the song is complemented by the visuals of the music video, which experiments with neon lighting, imagery of salt bouncing on speakers which are blasting the song and more imagery that focuses on the rippling of water.

Color Decay follows the band’s 2019 album, The Act. The Devil Wears Prada will additionally be headlining a Summer 2022 tour alongside bands Stray From the Path and Dying Wish. They will reportedly be playing the Zombie and ZII EPs in full, along with a selection of their greatest hits.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi