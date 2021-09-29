Devil Wears Prada Unveil Video For Heavy New Single “Sacrifice”

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 29th, 2021 - 4:14 PM

Photographer Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

The Devil Wears Prada have released a music video for their latest single “Sacrifice,” a video produced by members themselves and the song available for stream/ download via Solid State Records. According to blabbermouth.net “‘Sacrifice’ is an excellent example of The Devil Wears Prada’s continued sonic evolution, mixing an almost restrained melodic nuance with full on brutality.” In a statement by the band themselves: “‘Sacrifice’ is a song of defeat: its character is exhausted, relinquishing will in an abusive relationship. There is nothing left to fight for.”

The video follows the band performing in a school lobby and auditorium, mixing the aspects of being young and in high school again with the angst of their music we can hear. The interesting camera angles take over the video, and focuses on empty hallways, bookshelves and the decorative windows that add to the aesthetic of the video.

The band recently released their EP ZII EP, which mxdwn writer Cait Stoddard reviewed, stating “Throughout the entire composition, both vocalists switch their voices from hard-hitting metal to harmonic. Hearing Hranica and DePoyster singing the harmonic element is amazing because it shows how versatile they are as performers…ZII EP may only have five songs, but the musical content is wonderful. The Devil Wears Prada has grown as a band, and their music keeps getting better.” The band has been together since 2005, touring with the likes of Slipknot and Slayer, and reaching over 200 million streams for their songs as of 2020.

Photo Credit Boston Lynn Schulz