Kane Roberts Rejoins Alice Cooper’s Band After 24 Years, Replacing Nita Strauss

Home News Karan Singh July 14th, 2022 - 10:39 AM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

For fans of Alice Cooper, there’s some good news and some bad news.

Unfortunately, guitarist Nita Strauss has left Cooper’s band after eight years to pursue a new venture (no further details on this have been revealed yet), canceling her upcoming solo tour dates in the process. But get this — replacing her is none other than Kane Roberts, who played on Constrictor and Raise Your Fist and Yell, two of the heaviest albums in Cooper’s discography.

Roberts will be back with the group after 24 years, and fans will finally get to experience the shred on songs such as “Roses on White Lace” directly from the source.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming back Kane Roberts for our shows in September and October. We’ve been friends all this time, and he’s always been one of my favorite guitarists,” Cooper said in a press statement (Loudwire).

“He’s bringing more muscle to the Detroit Muscle Tour,” he continued. “We’ve always had a swinging door policy where players can come and go, so it’s very exciting to get back on stage with Kane. The fans are in for a real treat at these shows. It’s gonna be a blast. Kane Roberts, Ryan Roxie, and Tommy Henriksen on guitars? Hell yeah!”

The full schedule of the 2022 Detroit Muscle Tour is listed below:

Sept. 07 — Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center

Sept. 09 — Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Sept. 11 — Windsor, Ontario @ The Colosseum @ Caesar’s

Sept. 13 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Shea’s Buffalo

Sept. 14 — Binghamton, N.Y. @ Visions Arena

Sept. 16 — Albany, N.Y. @ The Palace Theater

Sept. 17 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Tropicana Casino & Resort

Sept. 18 — Wallingford, Ct. @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Sept. 20 — Muncie, Ind. @ Emens Auditorium

Sept. 21 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ DeVos Hall

Sept. 22 — Hammond, Ind. @ The Venue @ Horseshoe Casino

Sept. 24 — Louisville, Ky. @ Louder than Life Festival

Sept. 25 — Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Sept. 27 — Memphis, Tenn. @ Orpheum Theater

Sept. 28 — St.Louis, Mo. @ Stifel Theatre

Sept. 30 — Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Paramount Theater

Oct. 01 — Springfield, Ill. @ Bank of Springfield Center

Oct. 04 — Loveland, Colo. @ Budweiser Event Center

Oct. 06 — Prescott Valley, Ariz. @ Findlay Toyota Center

Oct. 08 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dollar Loan Center

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer