Swedish House Mafia Cancels Numerous US Shows Due to Poor Ticket Sales

Swedish House Mafia has canceled a number of their United States “Paradise Again Tour”. According to NME, the move follows a similar action back in April, when the band had to cancel some venues due to poor ticket sales. Though the Scandinavian dance trio (consisting of Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso) released a debut album of full lengths, titled Paradise Again, back in April, ticket sales have been sluggish. This resulted in the April cancellations, and the performances at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (August 3), Xcel Energy Center, Minneapolis (August 19) and Footprint Center, Phoenix (August 30) were canceled.

Now, low ticket sales have forced a further spate of cancellations. This time, the performances at Amway Center in Orlando (July 31), Madison Square Garden (August 2), TD Garden in Boston (August 9), Washington, D.C.’s Verizon Arena (August 11), and Little Caesars Arena in Detroit (August 17) have been canceled. Though these performances have been canceled, it is still expected that the group will be joined on tour by artists such as Alesso, Zhu, Vintage Culture, Grimes and Kaytranada. It’s set to kick off on July 29 in Miami at the FTX Arena.

Though ticket sales haven’t been high for this tour, Swedish House Mafia has still been having a great year. In addition to co-headlining Coachella with The Weeknd, the group recently released a new video for “Heaven Takes You Home (Connie’s Lens)”. They’ve also just recently announced a two year nightlife residency at the Wynn Las Vegas.