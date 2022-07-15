Swedish House Mafia Share New Video For “Heaven Takes You Home (Connie’s Lens)”

Home News Federico Cardenas July 15th, 2022 - 10:03 PM

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin

The Stockholm-based house supergroup Swedish House Mafia has released a new music video for their track “Heaven Takes You Home (Connie’s Lens),” featuring singer-songwriter Connie Constance. The song comes from Swedish House Mafia’s recent debut album, Paradise Again, released on April 15 through Republic Records.

After the release of Paradise Again, “Heaven Takes You Home” quickly established itself as one of the biggest hits of the project, now entering into its second week at the #1 spot on Dance Radio, while the full album reached #1 on Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums.

Speaking on the creation of the new song, Constance explains that “It’s been the most incredible journey working with Swedish House Mafia… From creating a beautiful song that is so dear to me, to then directing the video, I cannot be grateful enough for how empowering this process has been. Everyone you will see in this video and even most of the crew has changed my life in some shape or form which feels propitious as this song is currently doing the same. I wanted to create a video for SHM that might be shown at a wedding or sadly a funeral. All the best bits, and the best people. It’s not the London eye or the River Thames that makes London. It’s the people that keep the culture so diverse and the energy so dynamic. I hope this video gives an insight to the young dreamers in the city and how together we help each-other pass all limitations and take over the world…. until heaven takes you home and you’ve got the most triumphant story to tell.”

The music video for the hit track stars Connie Constance, showing her dancing and living her life surrounded by family and friends. Watch the official music video for “Heaven Takes You Home” via YouTube below.

Swedish House Mafia is currently gearing up to begin their International Summer and Fall Tour, kicking off with a show in Miami, Florida on July 29.

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin