Swedish House Mafia Announce Two-Year Nightlife Residency At Wynn Las Vegas

Grammy-nominated house music supergroup Swedish House Mafia has just announced an exclusive two-year nightlife residency in Las Vegas, Nevada. They are currently scheduled to perform at the Wynn on August 20 and September 3, in the midst of their forthcoming international tour dates.
The shows will be taking place at the Encore Beach Club and XS Nightclub both of which are located inside the Wynn. Steve Angello of Swedish House Mafia commented on the residency, offering, “We love going from arenas to clubs, from huge epic raves to intimate club shows and then back into the arena,” He continued, “That balance is really important to us and our fans. We’re happy to bring this balance to Vegas with Wynn.”
The trio will be touring this summer and fall, traveling internationally. The trek will kick off in Miami, Florida at FTX Arena on the 29th of July. From there, the group will visit New York, Ontario, Quebec, Massachusetts, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C, Illinois and Michigan before stopping for their first residency show at the Wynn. They will then travel to Colorado and Texas before returning to Nevada for their second residency show of 2022. The group will hit California, British Columbia and Washington before beginning their European tour. On September 29, they will perform at AO Arena in Manchester, UK. They will then visit Glasgow, London, Dublin and Birmingham before heading to France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Switzerland, Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, Denmark and Norway. Their law show will be on November 13 in Tampere, Finland at the Uros Arena. Information about the band’s 2023 residency dates are forthcoming.
Swedish House Mafia Summer & Fall 2022 Tour Dates
7/29 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena
7/31 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
8/2 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
8/3 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
8/5 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
8/7 – Montreal, QC – îleSoniq Festival
8/9 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
8/10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
8/11 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
8/13 – Chicago, IL – United Center
8/17 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
8/20 – Las Vegas, NV – Wynn
8/21 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
8/25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
8/26 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
8/27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center!
9/2 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
9/3 – Las Vegas, NV – Wynn
9/4 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
9/9 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium
9/13 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
9/14 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
9/16 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
9/17 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
9/29 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
9/30 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena
10/2 – London, UK – The O2
10/6 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
10/8 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena Birmingham
10/10 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
10/14 – Madrid, Spain – IFEMA Madrid Live
10/15 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
10/18 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
10/19 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
10/21 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena
10/22 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
10/25 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
10/27 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
10/29 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
1031 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
11/3 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
11/5 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle
11/6 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
11/8 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena
11/9 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
11/11 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena
11/13 – Tampere, Finland – Uros Arena
Photo Credit: Pamela Lin