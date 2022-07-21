Swedish House Mafia Announce Two-Year Nightlife Residency At Wynn Las Vegas

Home News Skyy Rincon July 21st, 2022 - 3:46 PM

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin

Grammy-nominated house music supergroup Swedish House Mafia has just announced an exclusive two-year nightlife residency in Las Vegas, Nevada. They are currently scheduled to perform at the Wynn on August 20 and September 3, in the midst of their forthcoming international tour dates.

The shows will be taking place at the Encore Beach Club and XS Nightclub both of which are located inside the Wynn. Steve Angello of Swedish House Mafia commented on the residency, offering, “We love going from arenas to clubs, from huge epic raves to intimate club shows and then back into the arena,” He continued, “That balance is really important to us and our fans. We’re happy to bring this balance to Vegas with Wynn.”

The trio will be touring this summer and fall, traveling internationally. The trek will kick off in Miami, Florida at FTX Arena on the 29th of July. From there, the group will visit New York, Ontario, Quebec, Massachusetts, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C, Illinois and Michigan before stopping for their first residency show at the Wynn. They will then travel to Colorado and Texas before returning to Nevada for their second residency show of 2022. The group will hit California, British Columbia and Washington before beginning their European tour. On September 29, they will perform at AO Arena in Manchester, UK. They will then visit Glasgow, London, Dublin and Birmingham before heading to France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Switzerland, Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, Denmark and Norway. Their law show will be on November 13 in Tampere, Finland at the Uros Arena. Information about the band’s 2023 residency dates are forthcoming.

Swedish House Mafia Summer & Fall 2022 Tour Dates

7/29 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

7/31 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

8/2 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

8/3 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

8/5 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

8/7 – Montreal, QC – îleSoniq Festival

8/9 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

8/10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

8/11 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

8/13 – Chicago, IL – United Center

8/17 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

8/20 – Las Vegas, NV – Wynn

8/21 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

8/25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

8/26 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

8/27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center!

9/2 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

9/3 – Las Vegas, NV – Wynn

9/4 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

9/9 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium

9/13 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

9/14 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

9/16 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

9/17 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

9/29 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

9/30 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena

10/2 – London, UK – The O2

10/6 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

10/8 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena Birmingham

10/10 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

10/14 – Madrid, Spain – IFEMA Madrid Live

10/15 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

10/18 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

10/19 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

10/21 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena

10/22 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

10/25 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

10/27 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

10/29 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

1031 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

11/3 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

11/5 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

11/6 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

11/8 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

11/9 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

11/11 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

11/13 – Tampere, Finland – Uros Arena

