Pale Waves Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates, Share Video For “Reasons To Live”

English indie rock band Pale Waves has announced the North American leg of their summer and fall 2022 tour dates. Singer-songwriter Gatlin will be joining the band as support. They have also shared a self-shot music video for “Reasons To Live.”

The band is currently slated to make appearances at numerous music festivals including Y-Not, Kendal Calling, Boardmasters, Leeds, Reading, Riot Fest and Firefly 2022. The North American trek will kick off with a show in Washington, D.C. at The Howard on September 18.

The band will then visit New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio before stopping off in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on September 23. Returning to the U.S. they will perform in Delaware, Minnesota, Missouri, Colorado and Utah before playing five consecutive shows in California. The last stretch of the fall 2022 tour sees them visit various spots throughout the UK including Manchester, Liverpool, Aberdeen, Glasgow and London.

The band will be touring in support of their forthcoming album Unwanted which is scheduled to arrive on August 12. They previously released “Lies”, “Reasons To Live”, “Jealousy” and “The Hard Way.”

Pale Waves Summer & Fall 2022 UK & North American Tour Dates

7/29 – Derbyshire, UK @ Y-Not Festival

7/30 – Lowther Deer Park, UK @ Kendal Calling Festival

8/13 – Cornwall, UK @ Boardmasters Festival

8/26 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

8/28 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

9/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

9/18 – Washington D.C. @ The Howard

9/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Hall)

9/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café

9/22 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s

9/23 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

9/24 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

9/26 – Saint Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

9/27 – Kansas City, MO @ Recordbar

9/28 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

9/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

10/1 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

10/2 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer

10/3 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

10/5 – San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room

10/6 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

11/25 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

11/26 – Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy

11/27 – Aberdeen, UK @ Beach Ballroom

11/28 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

11/30 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy

