Pale Waves Share Intense New Track “The Hard Way”

Pale Waves have released their newest track “The Hard Way” from their upcoming album Unwanted, out August 12 via Dirty Hit. The somber track has transcendent vocals from lead singer Heather Gracie with an acoustic guitar and little production. The song draws inspiration from wish that her childhood self had done more for a girl who ended up taking her own life after being bullied at school.

‘The Hard Way’ is about my regret for not helping her, or standing up for her, that I feel now as an adult,” Heather stated in a press release.“As a kid you’re so shy and afraid, but I hope it’ll influence people to stand up for those who need help, and help people understand that their words and actions can be really damaging. You don’t know how cruel you can be sometimes, especially at that age.”

“The Hard Way” follows the release of new single “Jealousy,” an uptempo song that speaks on jealousy as something that proves devotion. Shortly before they released “Reasons To Live and “Lies.”

The band is currently on tour with 5 Seconds Of Summer and will be playing a slew of festival and headlining shows in Europe this fall. They will also be playing the Riot Fest in Chicago alongside My Chemical Romance, Nine Inch Nails and Bauhaus.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado