Local H Announces Here Comes The Zoo 20th Anniversary Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Illinois based rock band Local H has announced fall 2022 tour dates in celebration of Here Comes The Zoo’s 20th anniversary. The album was originally released in March 2002.
The band will be kicking off the anniversary tour in Omaha, Nebraska at Slowdown on September 11. They will then visit Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, California, Arizona, Texas, Tennessee, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., New York, Massachusetts and Connecticut. The group will end their trek with back to back shows in Canada including one in Montreal, Quebec on December 12 at Le Belmont and another in Toronto, Ontario on December 13 at Adelaide Hall.
2021 was a busy year for Local H who teamed up with Julianna Hatfield on the music video for “Winter Western”, announced their rescheduled fall 2021 and summer 2021 tour dates with Hatfield and Soul Asylum, participated in the Slay At Home finale livestream alongside Lacuna Coil and Amigo The Devil and released their Awesome Quarantine Mixtape #3 in October.
Local H Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates
9/11 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
9/13 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
9/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
9/16 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
9/18 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
9/19 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza
9/22 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone
9/23 – Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall
9/24 – Venice, CA @ Venice West
9/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
9/27 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room
9/28 – Dallas, TX @ Echo Lounge
9/29 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers
10/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi
10/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Top Cats
10/20 – Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues
10/21 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
10/24 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement
10/26 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Pierre’s
10/27 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
10/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
10/30 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s
10/31 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
11/2 – Green Bay, WI @ Lyric Room
11/4 – La Crosse, WI @ Cavalier Theater
11/26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
11/27 – Murfreesboro, TN @ Hop Springs
11/28 – Greensville, SC @ Radio Room
12/1 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club
12/3 – Lancaster, PA @ Phantom Power
12/4 – Washington, D.C. @ Union Stage
12/5 – New York City, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
12/6 – Boston, MA @ Middle East
12/8 – Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse On Watts
12/9 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
12/12 – Montreal, QC @ Le Belmont
12/13 – Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall
Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer