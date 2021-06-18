WEBCAST: Watch the Slay At Home Finale Live Stream with Lacuna Coil, Local H and Amigo the Devil

Home News Matt Matasci June 18th, 2021 - 8:00 AM

Slay at Home has hosted live streams throughout the pandemic, founded by Frank Godla of Metal Injection. The streams were created by Golda with the goal of raising money and creating a fund for artists and other charities. The initial Slay at Home was jam-packed with original performances and collaborative covers and in September 2020, it was announced the live stream would become a monthly event. Slay at Home also released a benefit EP for Black Lives Matter that included members of Allegaeon, Gorguts, Stone Sour and The Dillinger Escape Plan playing collaborative covers.

The finale features original performances by Lacuna Coil, Local H, Amigo the Devilm, Cannabis Corpse, Gost, Black Tusk and more. Performing collaborative covers are members of Deftones, Incubus, Megadeth, Killswitch Engage, Cavalera Conspiracy, Type O Negative/Silvertomb, Carcass, Suffocation, Fear Factory, King Diamond, Cattle Decapitatoin, Testament, Dragonforce, Suicidal Tendencies, Black Dahlia Murder, Blind Guardian, Intronaut, Life of Agony, Satyricon, Revocation, Gorguts and… Madonna.

Slay At Home Day 1 Stream:

Slay At Home Day 2 Stream: