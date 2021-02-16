Local H Is Joined by Julianna Hatfield on Retro-Styled Video for “Winter Western”

Home News Aaron Grech February 16th, 2021 - 12:09 PM

Alternative rock band Local H have teamed up with singer-songwriter Julianna Hatfield for their latest music video “Winter Western,” which was featured on the outfit’s latest studio album LIFERS. This latest visual was directed by Rachel Lichtman, who utilized the visual style of the 1970s television show The Electric Company, an educational program which featured the likes of Morgan Freeman and Rita Moreno.

“Winter Western” is a grunge-infused alternative rock song, with the band’s Scott Lucas singing alongside Hatfield for the entirety of the track. Both vocalists sing in a subdued, angst-ridden tone, with a vocal delivery similar to early Foo Fighters. The visual style uses silhouettes influenced by The Electric Company, which sees two heads across from each other say words that are then spelled out.

“I’ve known Juliana for a long time and I finally got up the nerve to ask her to sing on one of our songs,” Lucas told The BrooklynVegan. “And of course, she knocked it out of the park. Her voice just sounds so cool. Juliana’s kind of the reason the record is called LIFERS. I just have so much respect for her and her work ethic — and her integrity. There’s really nobody quite like her.”

LIFERS saw Local H collaborate with a number of other guests such as John McCauley of Deer Tick, and iconic rock producer Steve Albini. Tracks such as “Turn The Bow” are filled with heavy riffs and a slight psychedelic rock vibe that was inspired by the Beatles’ White Album.