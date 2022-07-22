Sofi Tukker Reacts To Splendour In The Grass Music Festival Canceling Day One Due To Weather

Home News Alexandra Kozicki July 22nd, 2022 - 5:29 PM

Sofi Tukker had the heavy news of Splendour In The Grass Music Festival being canceled on its first day due to weather while only three minutes away from the venue in Australia. The duo had traveled 50 hours to make it to the event, according to Tucker Halpern, in a video the group posted on Instagram as breaking news. You can check out the group’s reaction to the news below.

The festival, which was supposed to feature international acts like Liam Gallagher, Gorillaz, Tyler The Creator and The Strokes, was canceled due to weather and safety concerns, according to CNN. “A significant weather system is currently sitting off the east coast and may reach land later today bringing more rainfall,” organizers said in a statement. “In the interest of patron safety and in consultation with all relevant emergency services, we have decided to err on the side of caution and cancel performances on the main stages today only.”

About 50,000 people were expected to attend this year’s festival, most of whom paid between A$189 ($130) for a single day pass and A$399 ($275) for three full days.

The organizers have vowed the show would continue on Saturday and Sunday. “Please be assured that our event team is working very hard to provide the best experience possible under the current circumstances,” they said in a statement. “We look forward to Saturday and Sunday programming moving ahead as planned.”

As much of the world has sweltered during summer heatwaves, Australia has experienced a particularly wet winter, which has caused flooding along the eastern coast. This, ultimately, turned the venue into quite a mudslide. This follows a string of recent cancellations due to band members catching COVID-19. However, Sofi Tukker is still scheduled to perform on Sunday, so those who couldn’t wait may still hopefully have a chance to watch the duo perform.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister