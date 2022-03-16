Slipknot Confirm Tortilla Man’s Identity, Michael Pfaff Discusses Hiring Process: “I Got A Phone Call While I Was Working My Day Job”

Home News Roy Lott March 16th, 2022 - 11:21 PM

Slipknot has officially confirmed that Michael Pfaff is the man behind the “Tortilla Man” mask in a new AMA on Reddit. During the Q&A session, he revealed how he was hired for the spot.”The short answer is I got a phone call while I was working my day job. The story is pretty epic and I hope to share it soon :).” He then expressed how difficult it was to keep his identity. “It was pretty hard. These days everybody is on the internet and has a phone….you could tell a person at the grocery store and the next thing you know it’s on the internet. I flew to LA twice before my wife even knew.”

The band was recently announced to play the annual Louder than Life Festival alongside Nine Inch Nails, Shinedown, Rob Zombie, Bring Me The Horizon, Alice In Chains (and a separate set from Jerry Cantrell), Alice Cooper, Incubus, Evanescence and Lamb Of God. It will take place September 22-25 at the Highland Festival Grounds At KY Expo Center.

They also kicked off their 2022 Knotfest Roadshow tonight (March 16) in Fargo, ND alongside In This Moment and Jinjer. Both bands will be supporting the first leg while Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 will be opening the second leg. The tour is set to conclude on June 18 in Chula Vista, CA. Tickets are on sale now.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado