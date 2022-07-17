mxdwn Music

Menu

Slipknot’s Tortilla Man Teases New Music Is Coming

July 17th, 2022 - 8:16 PM

Slipknot’s Tortilla Man Teases New Music Is Coming

Slipknot percussionist Tortilla Man has teased that new music is coming from the legendary Iowa metal band according to Loudwire. Tortilla Man, otherwise known as Michael Pfaff, shared a clip from the Broadway musical West Side Story where the main character sings the famous staple “Something’s Coming.”

Early in June 2022, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor announced at a show in Cincinnati, OH that new music was coming “very fucking soon.” Then a few days later Taylor followed up by saying that new music would be released “within the next month.”

The lyrics posted by Pfaff go in full:

“Could it be? Yes, it could
Somethin’s comin’, somethin’ good, if I can wait
Somethin’s comin’, I don’t know what it is
But it is gonna be great”

Slipknot goes back on tour in Bucharest, Romania on July 20, with a release seeming imminent.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mike Pfaff (@tortilla_pfaff)

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2021. All rights reserved.