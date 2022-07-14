Pink Releases Powerful Protest Single “Irrelevant”

Home News Skyy Rincon July 14th, 2022 - 10:10 AM

American singer songwriter Pink recently shared her newest single, a protest track entitled “Irrelevant.” According to Billboard, The song is in response to critics who have dubbed the singer “irrelevant” and urged her to stick to music rather than discuss politics.

“As a woman with an opinion and the fearlessness to voice that opinion, it gets very tiring when the only retort is to tell me how irrelevant I am. I am relevant because I exist, and because I am a human being. No one is irrelevant. And no one can take away my voice,” She commented on the song’s message.

The song seems to address multiple issues, ranging from mental health to abortion access. Its lyricism references The Who’s “The Kids Are Alright” as well as Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun”. For example, during the track’s final bridge, Pink sings “Girls just wanna have rights/ So, why do we have to fight?” The chorus also includes “The kids are not alright/ None of us are right/ I’m tired but I won’t sleep tonight/ ‘Cause I still feel alive/ The kids are not alright (not alright).”

The song itself is powerful on its own, however, Pink is taking it a step further. She will be donating the proceeds from the single to former First Lady Michelle Obama’s voting initiative When We All Vote. The singer joins many other musicians who have previously spoken up about abortion rights including Stevie Nicks, Cyndi Lauper, Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Phoebe Bridgers, Kendrick Lamar and Rage Against The Machine.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz