Grammys 2023 Set For February In Los Angeles

Home News Skyy Rincon July 14th, 2022 - 10:47 AM

According to Pitchfork, the biggest music award show of the year has announced the time and location for their 2023 event. The Grammys is set to take place on Sunday, February 5 at Crypto.com Arena (previously Staples Center) in Los Angeles, California. The show will be streamed live on Paramount + and will also be broadcast on CBS.

The award show is set to return to its usual date and venue after this year’s postponement and relocation. The 2022 Grammys took place on April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show was forced to postpone its scheduled January date due to concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus which proved to be more transmissible than the Delta strain.

The Grammys will see a return to form as previous shows have also taken place in February, including the 2019 edition. The award show has also previously been hosted at the Staples Center in 2020 and the nearby L.A. Convention Center in 2021.

Some of the major winners of the 2022 Grammys include Foo Fighters who won Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album following the tragic and untimely passing of their beloved drummer Taylor Hawkins. Jon Batiste also won 5 awards out of 11 nominations including Album Of The Year, Best Music Video, Best American Roots Performance, Best American Roots Song, and Best Soundtrack For Visual Media. Olivia Rodrigo also won three Grammys during the 2022 ceremony including Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best New Artist. Check out mxdwn’s Grammys 2022 Recap for more!