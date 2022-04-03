Foo Fighters Win Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song And Best Rock Album At 2022 Grammys

Home News Skyy Rincon April 3rd, 2022 - 4:10 PM

According to Pitchfork, legendary American rock band Foo Fighters won all three Grammy categories they were nominated for including Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album. Their wins come on the heel of Taylor Hawkins unexpected passing on March 25 in Bogotá, Colombia right before the band was set to perform at the Estereo Picnic Festival. A preliminary urine sample indicated that the late drummer allegedly had multiple drugs in his system at the time of death.

The group won Best Rock Performance for “Making A Fire”, beating out fellow nominees AC/DC with “Shot In The Dark”, Black Pumas with “Know You Better”, the late Chris Cornell with “Nothing Compared 2 U” and Deftones with “Ohms”.

“Waiting On A War” earned the band the Grammy for Best Rock Song that had went up against “All My Favorite Songs” by Weezer, “The Bandit” by Kings Of Leon, “Distance” by Mammoth WVH and “Find My Way” by Paul McCartney.

Their 2021 release Medicine At Midnight won Best Rock Album. Other nominees in the category included Power Up by AC/DC, Capitol Cuts: Live From Studio A by Black Pumas, No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 by Chris Cornell and McCartney III by Paul McCartney.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz