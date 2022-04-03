Jon Batiste Of Stay Human Wins Grammy For Album Of The Year

Home News Skyy Rincon April 3rd, 2022 - 8:43 PM

Stay Human’s Jon Batiste has taken home the coveted Album Of The Year Grammy, beating out Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Kanye “Ye” West. His 2021 release We Are garnered a whopping eleven nominations including Best Music Video, Best American Roots Performance, Best American Roots Song, and Best Soundtrack For Visual Media, all of which he won.

He was also nominated for six other categories: Record Of The Year, Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Album, Best Improvised Jazz Solo, Best Jazz Instrumental Album and Best Contemporary Classical Composition. Batiste also delivered a dazzling performance at the award ceremony with his hit “Freedom” which had previously been nominated and won the award for Best Music Video. With colorful backdrops, energetic choreography and melodic vocals, even a stranger to his music could not help but watch and enjoy.

Further works of his which were nominated tonight include “Cry”, “I Need You”, “Bigger Than Us”, “Batiste: Movement 11” and Soul which he had co-written with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The latter won the Oscar for Best Original Score in the 2021 Academy Awards.

Jon Batiste has been very active throughout the last year, taking part in a streaming event to benefit a Buddhist Monastery and Nunnery in Nepal alongside Norah Jones, Laurie Anderson, Steve Miller Band and even actor Richard Gere. Batiste was also included on the lineup of the iconic Central Park Homecoming concert event in 2021. Earlier last year, he was also honored alongside Reznor at the ASCAP Composer’s Choice Awards.