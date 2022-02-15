Night Club Share New Animated Video For “Die In The Disco”

Home News Tara Mobasher February 15th, 2022 - 1:25 PM

Night Club has shared a new animated video for its 2020 song, “Die in the Disco.” This song release marked Night Club’s third single from “Die Die Lullaby.”

The music video opens up with a scene showing the back of a car with the California license plate, “I Wanna Die,” in tune with the starting lyrics of the song. Panning between the car’s driver, a disco ball, and the license plate, the car is seemingly driving towards a city engulfed in flames. The back seat of the car is filled with a woman – presumably Emily Kavanaugh – and several men who later serve as background dancers. The car pulls up to a night club, and the animated characters spend the remainder of the song dancing and singing “Die in the Disco” while the scene occasionally pans towards the burning city.

The video was released to social media this morning, and has since accumulated over 5,000 views. The catchy and groovy song matches the vibes of the video – which primarily takes place in a night club directly underneath a disco ball. The disco ball eventually falls and kills Kavanaugh’s character – who quite literally dies in the disco.

The duo recently announced official tour dates, beginning on March 19 in Sacramento, California, and ending in San Diego, California on April 23. Tickets went on sale in early October.

The full music video can be viewed below.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson