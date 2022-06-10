Halsey Shares Artistic New Song And Video “So Good”

Home News Alexandra Kozicki June 10th, 2022 - 9:38 PM

Today, Halsey shared the official video for their new single, “So Good,” directed by Alev Aydin and Halsey’s partner. The multi-platinum artist’s new song and video has already hit the top 10 list for what’s trending on YouTube. Halsey and Aydin teamed up with Samsung to create a video that uses technology to encourage storytelling and creativity. You can check it out below.

“The film we created for ‘So Good’ really tells the full story of the song in the way I intended,” explained Halsey. “Samsung helped us share our vision, giving us the creative freedom we needed to make something we are really proud of. Using the Freestyle, Alev and I were able to share a glimpse of the way that we fell in love: watching romantic films together. But this time, the Freestyle is playing real home movies from our life together. For us, this makes ‘So Good’ come to life in a really special way that we’re so excited share with fans.”

The song is sung from a good place in time. Halsey’s relationship is strong, and they are comfortable and content. The song has the classic Halsey sound with clear, strong vocals, melodic guitar and electronic instrumentation. The lyrics are classic Halsey. The lyrics flow like spoken word over the music and tell a story of yearning and hope, just like the best of Halsey.

What’s on Halsey’s horizon? Halsey will be headlining the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City tomorrow, June 11. She is also set to play a series of West Coast headline dates, including a June 21 show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, for the continuation of Their Love and Power tour. Tickets are available here.