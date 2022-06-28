Outlaw Country Cruise 7 Initial Lineup 2023 Revealed Including Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, The Mavericks And More

Home News Skyy Rincon June 28th, 2022 - 5:20 PM

Stevie Van Zandt’s Renegade Circus and Sixthman have revealed the initial lineup for the seventh installment of the forthcoming Outlaw Country Cruise. The cruise is scheduled to set sail on February 21, 2023 and travel from Miami, Florida to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas and Cozumel, Mexico. Passengers will return on February 27 after a full 6 nights of fun and entertainment.

The lineup includes big hitmakers such as The Mavericks, Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Old 97’s, Kathleen Edwards, Carlene Carter, Elizabeth Cook, The Waco Brothers, Mike and the Moonpies, Vandoliers, The Twangbangers, Jesse Dayton, Supersuckers, Linda Gail Lewis, Jason D. Williams, Rosie Flores, The Warner E. Hodges Band, Sarah Borges, Eric “Roscoe” Ambel, The Mastersons, The Whitmore Sisters, Eddie Angel’s Guitar Party, Chris Sprague & His 18 Wheelers, Roger Alan Wade and the Honky Tonk CIA and Mojo Nixon.

The cruise will feature multiple bars and dining options, there will also be a pool deck, casino, spa, fitness center and sports/recreational areas.

Lucinda Williams has been quite active in recent years, announcing summer 2022 U.S. tour dates as well as being included on multiple festival lineups in 2021 including Born & Raised and Shoalsfest alongside Drive-By Truckers, Mavis Staples, Robert Earl Keen and ZZ Top. Outlaw Country Cruise 6 in 2021 included Emmy Lou Harris & The Hot Band, Rodney Crowell and Sarah Shook & The Disarmers. More distant years have included Shooter Jennings, Margo Price and Blackberry Smoke.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford