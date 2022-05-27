Lucinda Williams Announces Summer 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Alexandra Kozicki May 27th, 2022 - 5:39 PM

Lucinda Williams recently announced a string of tour dates. The three-time Grammy Award winner will play a series of shows up on the East Coast before concluding with two festivals in the Midwest in early September.

The 69-year-old Louisiana native will kick off the run with a show in Asheville, North Carolina on August 20th, and end it with a performance at the All In Music Festival in Indianapolis on September 4th. In between these events are 9 other shows, many of them at festivals like the Beach Road Weekend Music Festival in Massachusetts, and the Nelsonville Music Festival in Ohio.

With 14 critically acclaimed studio albums, multiple awards and honors, and an immeasurable influence on music, Williams shows that she is still at the top of her game. Williams is touring in celebration of her newest album, Good Souls Better Angels, released in 2020 and met with widespread critical acclaim.

LUCINDA WILLIAMS SUMMER TOUR DATES

08/20: Asheville, NC @ Pisgah Brewing [TICKETS]

08/21: Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom [TICKETS]

08/22: Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom [TICKETS]

08/24: Dewey Beach, DE @ Bottle & Cork [TICKETS]

08/25: Norwalk, CT @ Wall Street Theater [TICKETS]

08/27: North Truro, MA @ Payomet PAC [TICKETS]

08/28: Oak Bluffs, MA @ Beach Road Weekend Music Festival [TICKETS]

08/30: Keene, NH @ Colonial Theater [TICKETS]

08/31: Boothbay Harbor, ME @ Boothbay Opera House [TICKETS]

09/03: Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival [TICKETS]

09/04: Indianapolis, IN @ All In Music Festival [TICKETS]

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna