Born & Raised Announces Inaugural 2021 Lineup Featuring ZZ Top, Lucinda Williams and Robert Earl Keen

Born & Raised Music Festival has announced the lineup for its inaugural 2021 Outlaw, Texas and Red Dirt country event. It’s set for the weekend of September 17-19 at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, featuring ZZ Top and Cody Jinks as headliners.

They’ll be joined by over 30 more acts including Lucinda Williams, Robert Earl Keen, Blackberry Smoke, Randy Rogers Band, Parker McCollum, Pat Green and Jack Ingram, among others. The full lineup can be found on the poster below.

Festival organizers AEG Presents had initially planned the inaugural Born & Raised Music Festival for 2020, featuring Willie Nelson & Family and Hank Williams Jr. as headliners. Unfortunately, it had to be canceled due to COVID-19 and neither headliner made it back onto this year’s lineup.

Mike DuCharme of AEG Presents stated, “We were excited to launch Born & Raised in 2020, and to say we’re even more excited in 2021 is an understatement. This region lives and breathes Outlaw, Texas, Red Dirt country. We can’t wait for fans to walk through the doors and experience what we have put together.”

All three days of the event will feature ‘The BBQ Ranch,’ which will spotlight some of the country’s top pitmasters, curated by BBQ legend Wayne Mueller, owner/pitmaster of Central Texas’ famous Louie Mueller Barbecue. The first day of the event, September 17, will be a pre-festival part of the experience called ‘The Friday Night Honky Tonk.’

Presale passes for Born & Raised will go up on the festival’s website this Saturday, June 5 at 10 a.m. CT. For the general public, tickets will go on-sale Monday, June 7 at 10 a.m. CT, starting at $99.50. There are different VIP options and discounts for certain attendees available as well.

Cody Jinks is a newer outlaw country artist with some big hits including “Loud and Heavy,” “Mamma Song,” “Hippies and Cowboys” and “Must Be the Whiskey.” His last album was 2019’s The Wanting.

ZZ Top has been mostly relying on the strength of their back catalog to promote tours and festival appearances, and they get away with it. Their last new release was 2012’s La Futura.

Robert Earl Keen is also best known for his back catalog, like ZZ Top, but his biggest releases were from the ‘90s rather than the ‘70s and ‘80s. He’s highly regarded among alt-country fans for classics like A Bigger Piece of Sky (1993) and Walking Distance (1998). Keen has similarly kept touring recently, including a 2018 tour with Lyle Lovett.

Lucinda Williams unfortunately suffered from a stroke in 2020, but she told fans that her prognosis is a 100% recovery. While she’s still in the process of recovering, she stated, “The main thing is I can still sing. I’m singing my ass off, so that hasn’t been affected. Can’t keep me down for too long.” She released an album last year called Good Souls Better Angels and is also announced for Mempho Music Festival this year.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna