Machine Head Unveil Immense New Song And Video “UNHALLØWED”

Skyy Rincon June 21st, 2022 - 4:27 PM

California-based heavy metal band Machine Head recently shared a high-octane new single entitled “UNHALLØWED” with an accompanying energetic live performance video. The song is the most recent release from the group’s forthcoming album ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN which is scheduled to arrive on August 26 via Nuclear Blast x Imperium Records.

The new song is powerful and heavy, yet it is also melodic and intricate. The music video also presents fans with a highly energetic sneak peak at what to expect when the band performs onstage. European fans will have the chance to experience them live in concert from August to October although several shows have since sold out.

“‘Unhallowed’ is the beginning of a powerful shift of our story. An introspective narrative starts the song lyrically, which is a collaborative effort written by myself, Guitarist Wacław “Vogg” Kiełtyka, and Bassist/Backing Vocalist Jared MacEachern and encapsulates the collective strength of this writing team,” frontman Robb Flynn says, commenting on the brand new track and its production.

Back in April, the band celebrated the announcement of their new album by releasing “CHØKE ØN THE ASHES ØF YØUR HATE.” In June 2021, the group released a three song single including “Arrows In Words From The Sky,” “Become The Firestorm” and “Rotten.” In May 2021, they announced the release of their EP Arrows In Words From The Sky which featured the aforementioned tracks. In mid-January 2021, Machine Head teased that they were back in the studio, preparing fans for the releases to come.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat