Machine Head Tease On Instagram That They Are In The Studio

Photo taken by Raymond Flotat

According to the THEPRP, American heavy metal band Machine Head have provided the first hint that they are back in the studio and working toward their next release. The band shared an Instagram post that seemingly confirms that a major announcement is within sights.

“What do we have here?” being the lone question in the caption of the post.

The only original member of the group is lead vocalist Robb Flynn. Nowadays he is joined by Waclaw Kieltyka (Decapitated) on guitar and Matt Alson on drums who both joined the group in 2019. Jared MacEachern fills out Machine Head on bass and joined in 2013. Flynn has been reported to be crafting a covers album as of late.

The last full-length project under the Machine Head banner belonged to 2018’s Catharsis. For more on Machine Head, check out their theatric new track “My Hands Are Empty.”

