Machine Head Announce New Album Øf Kingdøm And Crøwn For August; Share New Single “Chøke Øn The Ashes Øf Yøur Hate”

Home News Tara Mobasher April 12th, 2022 - 3:20 PM

Photo taken by Raymond Flotat

Bay Area heavy metal band Machine Head has announced their upcoming album titled ØF KINGDOM AND CRØWN. It will be released August 26 via Nuclear Blast and Imperium Recordings.

The 13 track album takes place in a demolished dystopian wasteland where the sky is painted crimson red. The songs revolve around two characters – Ares and Eros – the former of which lost his partner, Amethyst, and goes on a murderous rampage to find the person responsible for her murder. Meanwhile Eros, who murdered Amethyst, grieves his deceased mother and goes on a killing spree.

The lyrics of each track on the album expand on how the two characters’ lives intertwined. The group also revealed their first single from the album, titled “CHØKE ØN THE ASHES ØF YØUR HATE.”

“Thanks to my 2 teenage boys my family has become obsessed with this awesome Japanese anime series called Attack On Titan. The album’s concept was loosely inspired by the series in the sense that in the storyline, there is no ‘good’ or ‘bad’ guy, both characters believe they’re doing the right thing as it applies to their being, but make no mistake, both are committing acts of pure atrocity and evil. The opening track “SLAUGHTER THE MARTYR” is basically our character #1’s origin story.”