Machine Head Releases Three-Song Single Including New Song “Arrows In Words From The Sky”

Bay area metal band Machine Head has released a 3-singles EP, “Arrows In The Words From The Sky”, “Rotten”, and “Become The Firestorm.” The band wrote the songs during the pandemic, and whilst suffering through the loss of singer and guitarist Rob Flynn’s mother. The 3 tracks represent one of the darkest chapters in the band’s history.

The song begins quite softly and melodically and you can hear the pain of which Flynn has gone through. The pain carries on throughout even when the song picks up. Three minutes in, there is an excellent classic metal guitar solo. It’s a somber song with very great metal elements to it.

“The lyrics to these songs took to me places inside I didn’t want to go, from the bile and negativity on “Rotten,” to nothing-will-beat-me-down fury of “Become the Firestorm,” to the title track “Arrows [In The Words From The Sky]” being one of the saddest songs I’ve ever written, yet somehow has the power to lift me up out of what was a very dark time in my life. My hope is that by sharing these dark experiences with the Head Cases [fans of Machine Head] of the world, it can save someone else out of that same dark place.” Rob Flynn stated.

All three tracks are available to stream on various streaming platforms now.

Recently, former Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel discussed his experience working with Flynn. Last year, the band was very busy, with the release of a new track, and a tribute to Eddie Van Halen.

Photo credit by Raymond Flotat.