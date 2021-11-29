Judas Priest Reschedule ‘50 Heavy Metal Years’ North American Tour Dates To Spring 2022 Featuring Queensryche

Home News Joe Hageman November 29th, 2021 - 5:18 PM

After having their plans ruined by Covid-19 in 2020, Judas Priest is finally taking the stage to perform their 50 Heavy Metal Years tour in Spring 2022. The tour will take place all across the United States starting on March 17 in Utah, and ending in Quebec, Canada on April 11. Judas Priest has been making music for 50 years now, and to celebrate such an achievement this tour was going to recognize that, but it had to be delayed for health and safety reasons. The tour will also include fellow heavy metal band Queensryche, also veterans of the Heavy metal genre since the ’80s.

Earlier this year in a different performance, Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulker suffered a torn Aorta on stage, resulting in a lengthy recovery. He is now recovered and ready to play guitar again by the time of the tour in March. This is not the only roadblock in tours Judas Priest has faced this year, as recently it was announced that their tour with Ozzy Osbourne would be delayed to 2023 because of uncertainty over travel restrictions and other covid-19 measures in Europe. Even if there are covid-19 delays to future Judas Priest concerts, fans can expect a graphic novel from the band in June 2022.

Judas Priest 2022 North American Tour Dates With Queensryche

Mar. 07 — West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center

Mar. 09 — Everett, Wash. @ Angel Of The Winds Arena

Mar. 10 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Mar. 12 — Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater

Mar. 13 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood

Mar. 18 — Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Mar. 20 — Cedar Park, Texas @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

Mar. 21 — San Antonio, Texas @ Freeman Coliseum

Mar. 23 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Mar. 25 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Mar. 27 — Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

Mar. 29 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met Philadelphia

Mar. 30 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Mar. 31 — National Harbor, Md. @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Apr. 04 — Lowell, Mass. @ Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell

Apr. 07 — Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada @ Scotiabank Centre

Apr. 11 — Laval, Quebec, Canada @ Place Bell