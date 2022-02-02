Rage Against The Machine, Judas Priest, Duran Duran And More Unveiled As Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees

Home News Roy Lott February 2nd, 2022 - 9:59 PM

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has revealed the nominees for this year. Rage Against the Machine, Judas Priest, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, MC5 and many others. Newcomers Eminem, Beck, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and A Tribe Called Quest have also been nominated. It is also the first year of eligibility for Eminem.

Chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation John Sykes stated in a press release. “This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture. Their music not only moved generations but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”

This marks the second consecutive year for Rage Against the Machine, New York Dolls, Kate Bush, DEVO and Fela Kuti to receive this nomination while MC5, who has been eligible since 1991, and Judas Priest, who has been eligible since 1999.

Fans can also vote for who they would like to see inducted this year from February 2 until April 29 online or at the museum in Ohio. Last year’s roster included Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, Carole King, Todd Rundgren and Tina Turner. LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads were given the Musical Excellence Award and Kraftwerk, Gil Scott-Heron and Charley Patton received the Early Music Influence Award.

