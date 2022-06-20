Ghost’s Tobias Forge Admits Onstage Voice “Completely F*cked”; Hellfest Set Cut Short

Home News Skyy Rincon June 20th, 2022 - 9:51 AM

According to Loudwire, Swedish rock band Ghost had to end their Hellfest set early due to frontman Tobias Forge’s voice which he described as “completely fucked” during an onstage message to fans. The set was nearly completed with one last song still left to perform, “Square Hammer,” which had become a classic closer for their shows.

The last song performed was “Dance Macabre,” a staple from Ghost’s fourth studio album Prequelle which was released in 2018. Fans were delighted, however, to receive the live debut of “Griftwood,” a new song off of Impera, the band’s fifth studio album which was just released earlier this year. Forge had previously said that the song is an ode to the former Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, who he declared to be an “awful person.”

Fans will still be able to catch Ghost performing live on their recently announced summer 2022 tour dates featuring fellow heavy hitters Mastodon and Spiritbox. The band also made their live performances more accessible by making their celebratory Impera record release live stream available on YouTube.

The group recently revealed the Star Wars inspiration behind their nameless ghouls theatrical costumes which they utilize during their onstage performances. Back in March, they shared the latest installment of their ongoing video series entitled “Chapter 10: Home Coming and Special Guests.” Frontman Forge also recently speculated about other band’s reasons for postponing and canceling shows, exploring financial reasons and suggesting that groups wait “till the stars are aligned and the marketplace looks better.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz