Ghost’s Celebratory Record Release Livestream Performance Now Available For Viewing

Ghost, the Swedish hard rock and heavy metal band, celebrated the impending release of their new studio album Impera with a live-streamed performance on March 10, the day before their album’s release. According to Theprp, the band performed their songs “Kaisarion”(released in January) “Call Me Little Sunshine”, “Hunter’s Moon” and “Spillways” in what was described as a “release ritual”. YouTube Premium viewers were also able to performances of the band’s cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” and “Dance Macabre.”

Ghost is already starting the year off strong. The band just ended their winter tour in the U.S. on March 3. Days after the tour wrapped up, on March 7, the band announced that they would be streaming their special “record release ritual” during the event they called “Ghost – Live From The Ministry”. The event began at 11 am and was streamed for 19 minutes and before each performance, a title card appeared with the song name.

The Livestream was filmed in a way that resembles a cool, low-quality VHS tape that caught the amazing, spooky performances of Ghost. Of course, the band was rocking their masks, including Tobias Forge, the leader and main songwriter of the rock band, who was front and center in his signature white and black makeup. The Livestream, featuring excited and cheerful comments in the chat, is available for fans who either missed it or simply want to watch it again!

The band’s new album Impera, which was released on March 11, is available to stream now!

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz