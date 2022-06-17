Grey Daze Share Dark New Song And Video For “Drag”

Home News Alexandra Kozicki June 17th, 2022 - 9:50 PM

Perhaps best known for giving late Linkin Park vocalist Chester Bennington his start in the music world, Grey Daze is an act whose musical prowess goes well beyond the role they played in their original lead singer’s past–however, its artistic roots are deeply intertwined with Bennington’s, a fact cemented by their latest release “Drag”.

An intense, dark trawl through classic alt-rock motifs of self-pity and drug abuse, the accompanying music video doubles down on these notes with acid-washed scenes of a man walking with a bottle, screaming into a mirror, and painting, punctuated with nighttime landscape and clips of dancing angels. Short glimpses of a ticking clock serve to underscore the song’s refrain, “Life is much too short to be intoxicated,” sung by past recordings of Bennington’s voice.

Clearly a loving tribute to their late vocalist, “Drag” is part of the band’s 10-song pack following up “Amends”, a 2020 album commemorating Bennington and his impact on the rest of the band members. Speaking of the project, founder Sean Dowdell said: “Amends was more emotional and reflective. We felt sad when we were writing it. Now that we’re a couple of years removed, it’s very clear what we were going through. We were at a different stage of grief. We went through the shock and the sadness. Now, we’re back to gratitude.”

The sentiment rings true – while “Drag” is very dark in tone, Bennington’s refrain urges listeners to escape the spiral of substance abuse that often scarred his life. In Dowdell’s own words: “It is a song that gives any listener with a substance abuse past something to feel good about, something to help pull themselves out of that dark place.”

You can check out the new song below.

Photo Credit: Shareef Ellis