Grey Daze Announces New Album The Phoenix For June 2022 Release, Share New Song And Video “Saturation (Strange Love)”

Grey Daze, widely known as the first band of the legendary rock vocalist Chester Bennington, has announced a new album titled The Phoenix. The album will feature vocals from that the late singer, who tragically committed suicide in 2017 at the age of 41, recorded in the 1990s. The Phoenix is set to release on June 17 through Loma Vista Recordings.

In promotion of the new album, Grey Daze has released the new single and music video “Saturation (Strange Love).” This new single shows off Bennington at his most raw and passionate. With newly refined and crisp production, the renowned singer’s vocals are placed front and center, including both the softer side of his vocals as well as his harsh but beautiful screaming vocals.

Grey Daze drummer Sean Dowdell predicts that the new track will “surprise a lot of people because it gets back to Chester’s core. One of the things that people love about him was his unique ability to scream in key… and this song brings you back to everything you love about that scream. You feel that angst and raw emotion he brought to everything he did.”

Watch the official music video for “Saturation (Strange Love)” via YouTube below.

The Phoenix will be the second album released by Grey Daze after the passing of Bennington, following the group’s 2020 Amends. The primary goal of both of these projects has been fulfilling the hopes of Bennington to rework the group’s old work from its original runtime of 1994-1997, by remixing and remastering the original tracks, as well as rerecording various parts of the instrumentals. Dowdell compares the band’s two projects, explaining that while “Amends was more emotional and reflective,” the new project will be “more of a celebration of our friend, his talent, and the music. It captures Chester’s angst and energy that people fell in love with. It’s much more aggressive.” The drummer concludes with a promise that “If you love Chester’s scream, you’ll love this record.” See the album art and tracklist for The Phoenix below.

The Phoenix Tracklist

01. Saturation (Strange Love)

02. Starting To Fly

03. Be Your Man

04. Holding You (featuring Dave Navarro)

05. Hole (featuring Lily & Lila Bennington)

06. Drag

07. Believe Me (featuring Richard Patrick)

08. Anything, Anything

09. Spin

10. Wake Me

It has previously been noted that the band’s upcoming project will include features by Dave Navarro, Richard Patrick and the daughters of Chester Bennington, Lily and Lila Bennington.

Photo Credit: Shareef Ellis