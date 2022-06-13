Desert Daze Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Tame Impala, Iggy Pop, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard And More

Home News Skyy Rincon June 13th, 2022 - 9:00 AM

Photo Credit: Kayln Oyer

Desert Daze music festival is celebrating their tenth year anniversary with a star-studded lineup. The 2022 headliners include Tame Impala, who will be performing their second studio album Lonerism in full, Iggy Pop, which will mark his only U.S. show in 2022, and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, who are currently on an international tour.

The festival will be taking place from September 30 to October 2 in Lake Perris, California. Weekend passes, parking and camping passes will become available for purchase on June 16 at 10am PT at https://desertdaze.org. Ticket prices start at $299.

The festival will also feature sets from Chicano Batman, The Marias, Sky Ferreira, BadBadNotGood, JPEGMafia, Mild High Club, Men I Trust, Cortex, Fuzz, Pond, Perfume Genius, Aldous Harding, Sleaford Mods, Dakhabrakha, Boy Pablo, Cymande, Sharon and the Clams, Duster, Viagra Boys, Reggie Watts, Inner Wave, Los Retros, Nation of Language, Nilufer Yanya, Show Me The Body, Babe Rainbow, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, The Armed, Lady Wray, Daniel Rossen Of Grizzly Bear, Black Country, New Road, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles, The Space Lady, Gum (DJ set), L.A. Witch, Automatic, Surfbort, Small Black, Mildlife, Surprise Chef, John Carrol Kirby, Buck Meek, Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul, Strawberry Guy, Vanishing Twin, Sloppy Jane, Soul Glo, The Paranoyds, Panther Modern, Jjuujjuu, Zo, Slift, Brainstory, Imarhan, Working Men’s Club, Snapped Ankles, Molly Lewis, L’Eclair, Elkka, Noura Mint Seymali, Divide & Dissolve, Al Lover, Chulita Vinyl Club and Heads Are Heavy.

The headliners have been active throughout the past couple of years with Tame Impala just finishing off their Spring 2022 tour dates last month. Back in April, Iggy Pop teamed up with Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe for Oni’s new track “Secrets”. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard also recently released their twentieth studio album entitled Omnium Gatherum.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer