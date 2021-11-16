King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce Spring 2022 World Tour Dates

Home News Skyler Graham November 16th, 2021 - 4:12 PM

In celebration of their recently released 18th studio album Butterfly 3000, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are going on an extensive tour this spring. The band will perform at four festivals toward the end of March, including Lollapalooza Argentina on March 19, Lollapalooza Brazil on March 26 and the Festival Esterero Picnic on March 27.

In April, the group will then embark on the North American leg of the tour, which starts in Las Vegas on April 17 and hops over the Atlantic on May 31 for a show in Athens, Greece. They will continue to move back and forth between North America and Europe until their final show on Oct. 31 in Oklahoma City. Several of the shows are already sold out, including two in Barcelona and two more at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado.

The band will be joined by Australian punk group Amyl & the Sniffers, who recently shared their latest album Comfort to Me, which was both unapologetic and deeply authentic.

Butterfly 3000 was released in June 2021 and was praised by Ani Khajadourian for “building songs from arpeggiated synth melodies creating happy psych-pop tracks.” The press release similarly describes the album as “ nothing they’ve ever done before, and thoroughly, unmistakeably Gizz, down to its climactic neon psych-a-tronic flourish. This is undoubtedly the most accessible and jubilant album of their career.” Following the album release, the group shared a music video for “Interior People” as part of a series in which they intend to release a video for every song of the album, one each week.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard 2022 Tour Dates

Sat. Mar. 19 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

Sat. Mar. 26 – São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brazil

Sun. Mar. 27 – Bogotá, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic

Sun. April 17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Event Lawn at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas %

Sun. April 24 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn $

Tue. April 26 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu $

Wed. April 27 – Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater $

Sat. April 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

Fri. May 20 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

Sat. May 21 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live

Sun. May 22 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Funhouse

Tue. May 24 – Rochester, NY @ Water Street Music Hall

Wed. May 25 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Thu. May 26 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Tue. May 31 – Athens, Greece @ Gagarin 205

Wed. June 1 – Athens, Greece @ Gagarin 205

Fri. June 3 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound – SOLD OUT

Sun. June 5 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera in the City

Mon. June 6 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera in the City

Tue. June 7 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera in the City

Thu. June 9 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound – SOLD OUT

Sat. June 11 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby Festival

Tue. June 14 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

Sat. June 18 – Miami, FL @ Space Park

Sun. July 31 – Waterford, IE @ All Together Now

Tue. Aug. 2 – Šibenik, HR @ St. Michael’s Fortress

Wed. Aug. 3 – Šibenik, HR @ St. Michael’s Fortress

Fri. Aug. 5 – Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre

Sun. Aug. 7 – Vienna, AT @ Arena Wien (Open Air)

Tue. Aug. 9 – Leipzig, DE @ Parkbühne

Wed. Aug. 10 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle

Fri. Aug. 12 – Val de Bagnes, CH @ Rocklette, Palp Festival

Thu. Aug. 18 – Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival

Fri. Aug. 19 – Gueret, FR @ Check-In Party Festival

Sat. Aug. 20 – Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route du Rock Festival

Tue. Aug. 23 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

Wed. Aug. 24 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle

Sat. Aug. 27 – Málaga, ES @ Canela Party

Sun. Oct. 2 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *

Tue. Oct. 4 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater*

Wed. Oct. 5 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum*

Thu. Oct. 6 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount *

Mon. Oct. 10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre* – SOLD OUT

Tue. Oct. 11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre* – SOLD OUT

Fri. Oct. 14 – St Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre* – SOLD OUT

Sat. Oct. 15 – Chicago, IL @ RADIUS*

Sun. Oct. 16 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple*

Tue. Oct. 18 – Toronto, ON @ History*

Wed. Oct. 19 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia*

Fri. Oct. 21 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium*

Sat. Oct. 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall*

Sun. Oct. 23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem at The Wharf*

Mon. Oct. 24 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit*

Wed. Oct. 26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern*

Thu. Oct. 27 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater *

Mon. Oc. 31 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion #

% w/ Amyl and the Sniffers, SPELLLING, Dj Crenshaw

$ w/ SPELLLING, DJ Crenshaw

* w/ Leah Senior

# w/ The Murlocs, Leah Senior

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna