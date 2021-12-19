Kid Cudi Unveils Brand New Track “Freshie” And Teases Two New Albums At Rolling Loud

Home News Audrey Herold December 19th, 2021 - 2:34 PM

American rapper, Kid Cudi, is from Cleveland, Ohio. He started making music in 2008 with his debut mixtape titled, A Kid Named Cudi, and he’s been active ever since. Some other popular releases of his include Man on the Moon: The End of Day (2009), Passion, Pain and Demon Slayin’ (2016) and Satellite Flight: The Journey to Mother Moon (2014). Some of Kid Cudi’s musical influences include Snoop Dogg, Ne-Yo and OutKast.

Kid Cudi’s new track “Freshie” is a fun rap song that you can vibe too. The beat is full of bass, making it easy to get lost in the music. At the song’s core it’s about Cudi and his life. There’s also a focus on a love interest throughout. So, it’s fair to say that the song is about how Cudi handles his romantic feelings.

Cudi debuted the track when he performed at Rolling Loud in California. Here in the video you can see Cudi rocking out to “Freshie” and hyping up the audience. The artist also teased two new albums. One the albums being Entergalactic, which he’s mentioned before, also being accompanied by a Netflix series. However, he also mentioned that he wants to put out another album before that.

Here’s what Cudi had to say,

“I have Entergalactic coming in the summer, and I wanna drop another album before that,” Cudi said on stage. “And I got some tasty surprises and I’m really excited about all this new shit, all this new music, to give to you guys.”

Stay tuned for more on Kid Cudi and his upcoming albums.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford